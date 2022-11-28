Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,521 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $179.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $180.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

