Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Universal Display worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

OLED stock opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

