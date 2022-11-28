Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.63 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of MDU Resources Group worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Shares of MDU stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

