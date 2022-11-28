Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of Maximus worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 230.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 11.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $69.78 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

