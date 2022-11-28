Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 60.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3,825.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.81 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

