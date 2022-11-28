Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.94 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

