Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $5,352,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ryerson by 191.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ryerson by 71.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 197.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 104,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

