Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.