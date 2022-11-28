Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Sealed Air worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.4 %

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

NYSE:SEE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

