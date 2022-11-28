SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Stock Position Lessened by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

