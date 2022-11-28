Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Shake Shack worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $81.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

