Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,529 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 560,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 54.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $6.69 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.