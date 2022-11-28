Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Silicon Laboratories worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 41.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $140.92 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

