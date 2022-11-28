Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

