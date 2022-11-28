Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $61.25 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

