SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $220,954,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,502,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 618,334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $34.82 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

