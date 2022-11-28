SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 96,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34,096.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 521,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 519,969 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 648.5% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 125,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,955,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.