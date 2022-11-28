Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.