Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.11% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 550,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

