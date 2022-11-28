SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

