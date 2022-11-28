SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $222.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.00. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

