Swiss National Bank Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Ladder Capital worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 88.12 and a quick ratio of 88.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

