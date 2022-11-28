Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Target by 93.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. KeyCorp cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

