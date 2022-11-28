Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Dividend

Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.



