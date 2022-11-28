The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Chemours worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Chemours Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CC opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.