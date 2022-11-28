The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $220.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

