The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

