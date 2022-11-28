The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR opened at $131.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

