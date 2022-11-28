TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 296.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,584 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TimkenSteel worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TMST stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.74. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.