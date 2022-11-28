Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.36% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 138,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 543,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PMVC opened at $9.81 on Monday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

