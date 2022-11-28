Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 13,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE:TOL opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.