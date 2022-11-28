Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,051 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1,181.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $37.65 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

