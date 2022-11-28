Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,921 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chewy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $41.20 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

