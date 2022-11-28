Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 4,741 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Argus downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

