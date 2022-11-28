Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Futu were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Futu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Futu Stock Down 6.5 %

Futu stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.31. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

