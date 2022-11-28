Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $37,565,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 616.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Wayfair by 793.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.37.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

