Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BBD. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

