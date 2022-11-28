Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 958,016 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

