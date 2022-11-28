Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

About TELUS International (Cda)

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

