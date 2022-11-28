Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 175 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 97.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.