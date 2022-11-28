Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

