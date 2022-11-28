Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $20.01 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

