Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $343.52 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

