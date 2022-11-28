Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 917,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.07 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

