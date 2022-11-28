Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,735 shares of company stock worth $892,383. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

