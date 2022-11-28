Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIIX opened at $9.91 on Monday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

