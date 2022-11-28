Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,617.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.