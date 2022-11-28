Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

