Toronto Dominion Bank Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $48.81 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.11.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.