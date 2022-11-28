Toronto Dominion Bank Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 2,073.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

NYSE:LSPD opened at $15.63 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

